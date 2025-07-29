‘Streaming & Studios’ will become ‘Warner Bros’, and ‘Global Networks’ will take on the name ‘Discovery Global’.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) announced on Monday the official names and leadership structures for its two soon-to-be-independent companies, which are slated to emerge from a corporate split expected in mid-2026.

‘Streaming & Studios’ will become ‘Warner Bros’, encompassing flagship assets such as Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, HBO, HBO Max, DC Studios, and the company’s iconic film and TV libraries.

Meanwhile, ‘Global Networks’ will take on the name ‘Discovery Global’, consolidating international television and digital brands, including CNN, Discovery, TNT Sports, Bleacher Report, and Discovery+, across more than 200 countries and territories.

Following the news, Warner Bros. Discovery stock rose by over 1% on Monday afternoon.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

WBD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:45 p.m. ET on July 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The long-anticipated separation will create two distinct entities aimed at streamlining the conglomerate's global media operations.

Discovery Global will serve as the home for the company’s expansive international TV business, including both pay-TV and free-to-air channels, as well as a suite of digital media products.

Its properties currently reach 1.1 billion viewers globally in 68 languages.

The brand reflects the global appeal of Discovery’s name in entertainment, sports, and news.

By retaining the historic Warner Bros. name, the studios and streaming division lean into more than 100 years of entertainment legacy.

David Zaslav, currently the President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will continue to lead Warner Bros. following the split.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, presently the Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, has been named President and CEO of Discovery Global.

The reorganization comes as media companies worldwide adapt to shifting consumer habits, particularly in the streaming and live broadcast sectors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock has gained over 29% in 2025 and over 62% in the last 12 months.

