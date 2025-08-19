Guggenheim raised its price target on Walmart to $115 from $112 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, believing the stock's valuation has room for multiple expansion.

Walmart (WMT) witnessed price target hikes from multiple brokerages, with Guggenheim noting that the company is gaining share in consumables and should be posting strong second-quarter results.

The retailer’s second-quarter revenue is expected to jump 4.1% to $174.25 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) is anticipated at $0.74, implying a 14.3% increase from a year ago, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Guggenheim raised its price target on Walmart to $115 from $112 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly. The brokerage believes the stock's valuation has room for multiple expansion. Walmart is gaining share in consumables, its comparisons are easing, and tariffs should benefit gross margin, Guggenheim added.

Shares of Walmart were up nearly 1% during midday trading on Monday. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

WMT sentiment and message volume August 18, 2025, as of 2 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Evercore ISI also raised its price target on Walmart to $110 from $108 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm noted that the timing of Trump 2.0 policies creates uncertainties in the second quarter earnings season for large-cap retailers, but the quarter was "generally" solid, with early tariff pass-through and limited price elasticity allowing nominal demand to hold up.

In May, Walmart said it would have to hike prices due to the high costs rising from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The retailer imports a bulk of its products from Asian countries such as China.

The company is expected to post second-quarter results on Thursday. Walmart stock has jumped over 11% so far this year and gained 36% in the last 12 months.

