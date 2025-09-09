Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay said that the company’s South African stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel, and technology.

Africa later this year as part of its international expansion strategy. The company stated that with sites already in development, these new stores are set to open before the end of the year, with official opening dates to be announced in October.

Retail sentiment on Walmart remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. The retail user message count on the stock jumped 300% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits, as on Tuesday morning.

WMT sentiment and message volume September 9, 2025, as of 8:45 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

“Walmart’s South African stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel, and technology. Walmart also will offer a variety of locally sourced products,” said Kath McLay, Walmart International President and CEO.

Walmart’s international division has shown steady growth in recent quarters at a time when consumers in its main American market are turning cautious about purchases due to the Trump administration’s tariffs. In August, CEO Doug McMillon stated that the company has observed adjustments in middle- and lower-income households compared to higher-income households.

McMillon then noted that the costs are increasing each week as the company replenishes inventory at post-tariff price levels. He added that the company expects the cost increases to continue into the third and fourth quarters.

Walmart shares have gained over 13% this year and have jumped nearly 30% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<