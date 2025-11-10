Retailers have replaced some products with their own store brands and, in some cases, trimmed overall selection to keep prices down.

Retail giants like Walmart and Target have announced their annual Thanksgiving meals at competitive prices.

Value pricing is the key messaging this season, amid tight consumer spending and record inflation.

Retailers have replaced some products with their own store brands and, in some cases, trimmed overall selection to keep prices down.

Major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon, have rolled out Thanksgiving meal deals, claiming prices are lower than ever. While these promotions are an annual tradition, this year’s offerings stand out. Some meals appear to be cutting corners, and with consumers feeling the pinch of inflation, the trend is worth watching closely.



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Walmart

The country's largest retail chain is offering a Thanksgiving basket that serves 10 people for under $40 — $4 per person — and includes a Butterball turkey at $0.97 per pound, the lowest price since 2019.

That’s over 40% cheaper than the basket below $7 per person last year. However, there are 22 items versus 29 last year, including a higher percentage of Walmart’s in-house brands.



Sam's Club

The warehouse-store chain’s Member’s Mark Thanksgiving Meal is priced at $100 for 10 people, the same as last year. This year’s meal, in fact, has nine items, up from eight last year, with new side options like green beans with cranberries and sliced almonds replacing Brussels sprouts.



Target

Target has rolled out a Thanksgiving meal for four at $20, its lowest price yet. As part of the deal, Good & Gather turkeys will cost the same as last year: $0.79 per pound. However, like Walmart, the company has swapped in in-house-label brands for bread and frozen corn, dropping the Del Monte green beans and Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup from last year's lineup.

Separately, Target is offering several everyday grocery items, such as apples, pumpkins, and Chicken Pot pies, for a discounted price of $4.99 as part of the Thanksgiving promotions.



Amazon

The e-commerce giant has announced a $25 Thanksgiving meal, which includes an eight-pound Butterball turkey, a selection of sides, such as mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, crescent rolls, and holiday pie.

The meal is intended for a family of five, resulting in a per-person cost of $5.



ALDI

The German grocery chain is offering a 21-item Thanksgiving meal for 10 people at $40. The company claims the price is lower than last year’s package. The selection includes a 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

Items that are part of the meal are purchased individually and marked on the shelf. No coupons or memberships needed.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<