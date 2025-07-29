Walmart intends to leverage its national footprint and omnichannel capabilities, spanning stadium activations, digital platforms, and retail locations, to drive incremental value through enhanced fan engagement.

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year partnership that makes the retailer an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Leagues Cup, signaling a deeper push into experiential retail and sports marketing.

Shares of Walmart were up nearly 1% during midday trading. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter levels ‘normal,’ according to data from Stocktwits.

WMT sentiment and message volume July 29, 2025, as of 12:35 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail user message count on Walmart jumped 127% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits.

As the official retail partner, Walmart aims to capitalize on growing U.S. soccer enthusiasm by offering exclusive merchandise and immersive activations that span watch parties, in-store promotions, and community-driven events.

The initiative aligns with Walmart’s broader strategy to strengthen brand relevance and customer connectivity, particularly among younger, sport-savvy demographics.

The partnership launches with the Leagues Cup tournament, which begins Tuesday and runs through August 31, showcasing competition between 18 Major League Soccer clubs and 18 teams from Mexico’s Liga MX.

The stock has risen nearly 9% year-to-date and has gained more than 42% in the last 12 months.

