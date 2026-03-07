President Trump says more Iranian targets could be hit over Tehran’s “bad behavior.”

Donald Trump said in a post on his social media account on Saturday that Iran has "apologized and surrendered" to its neighbors in the Middle East after what he called "relentless military pressure" from the US and Israel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump said in the statement on Truth Social that Iran promised it "will not shoot at them anymore.” He also said that joint U.S. and Israeli military actions forced Tehran to back down. Trump also discussed the possibility of taking more aggressive military action against Iran, saying that more targets were under "serious consideration" because of what he called Iran's "bad behavior."

President Trump On Truth Social On March 7.

He also said that places and groups that weren't targets before could now be attacked. He warned that Iran "will be hit very hard" if the fighting keeps going.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<