Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire an Israeli startup, R&A Data, to protect its online markets against scams, counterfeits, and other compliance issues.

People familiar with the matter told CNBC that R&A Data has been working with Walmart as a third-party vendor since at least 2024, screening marketplace listings for compliance risks.

After observing the company’s performance and capabilities, Walmart decided to pursue an acquisition, the sources said. Details of the potential deal, including financial terms, were not immediately available.

Marketplace Growth Drives Acquisition Strategy

The acquisition comes amid Walmart’s push to expand its third-party online sales, which have become a critical growth engine for the retail giant. The company has been looking to increase the variety of items available to shoppers while taking market share from Amazon, the report said.

In a separate report, CNBC had noted that Walmart had loosened its vetting controls for sellers and products over time to scale its marketplace, a strategy that has raised concerns about counterfeit goods and compliance enforcement.

