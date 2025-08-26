According to a Bloomberg report, Walmart will initially begin these faster deliveries with some of the most popular items on the e-commerce platform.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reportedly announced the launch of next-day shipping for third-party orders in a slew of top U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

According to a Bloomberg report, Walmart will initially begin these faster deliveries with some of the most popular items on the e-commerce platform. The company plans to expand the next-day delivery option to other areas subsequently, the report added.

