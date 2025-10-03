According to a report by CNBC, the integration is likely to allow users to convert their crypto holdings into cash for spending at Walmart stores or for paying card balances.

Walmart (WMT)-backed fintech OnePay is reportedly preparing to introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile platform later this year.

According to a CNBC report, the app will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The offering will be powered through a partnership with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash, people familiar with the matter said.

The report added that the integration is likely to allow users to convert their crypto holdings into cash for spending at Walmart stores or for paying card balances. OnePay’s “everything app” model already combines banking, lending, card, and wireless services. The addition of crypto trading and custody will further expand its suite of financial services.

