Walmart and Amazon, two of the largest online retailers in Canada, have agreed to remove clothes and accessories promoting Hells Angels, an outlaw motorcycle club, according to a report in the Toronto Sun.

The development follows Quebec's public security minister asking the retailers to pull the items from their online catalogues, weeks after an assault purportedly involving men supporting rival motorcycle clubs.

Walmart Canada stated that the listings "strongly contradict" the company's values and have been removed, adding that they were sold by a third party, according to the report. Amazon said it will remove them because of non-compliance with its guidelines.

Last month, Ontario police charged a man, allegedly a member of the Outlaws motorcycle club, with assaulting another man wearing a biker club gear in a supermarket parking lot. The police did not say whether the victim was wearing Hells Angels gear.

The Outlaws are the bitter rivals of the Hells Angels – the largest outlaw motorcycle club in the world – and the two have a long history of violent clashes.

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have strict rules that allow only members to wear clothing with their names and logos, but anyone can wear the clubs' support gear, which doesn't feature the gang's name or logo.

