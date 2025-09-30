According to a report by The Information, the SEC has been engaging with industry representatives about the initiative, which is a key priority of the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly regulatory agenda.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly considering a plan to allow stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies on the blockchain, but traditional financial firms, including Citadel Securities, are pushing back.

According to a report by The Information, citing sources familiar with the matter, the SEC has been engaging with industry representatives about the initiative, which is a key priority of the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly regulatory agenda. If approved, the plan would let investors buy tokenized versions of shares in companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) on cryptocurrency exchanges.

U.S. equities traded in the red on Tuesday morning ahead of the potential U.S. government shutdown. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.16%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) slipped 0.03%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.18% lower. However, retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.



