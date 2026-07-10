Bank of America examines major homebuilders amid pressure on the housing market.

Anderson sees D.R. Horton as an attractive way to gain exposure to the housing sector, supported by its scale and strong financial position.

BofA gave Lennar an Underperform rating, citing valuation concerns rather than business weakness.

BofA rated PulteGroup Neutral, citing that limited liquidity in its debt securities could restrict larger investor positions.

D.R. Horton (DHI) emerged as Bank of America’s top homebuilder pick as analyst Gavin Anderson began coverage of major U.S. housing companies, citing differences in valuation, financial strength and market positioning.

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The firm assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to D.R. Horton while taking a more cautious view of Lennar (LEN) with an ‘Underperform’ rating and a ‘Neutral’ stance on PulteGroup (PHM).

Why BofA Favors D.R. Horton’s Market Position

Anderson believes D.R. Horton provides investors with a strong entry point into the residential construction market, offering exposure to a financially resilient builder without increasing risk relative to similarly rated companies.

He highlighted D.R. Horton’s size and financial position as important factors supporting the company during a difficult housing cycle. The analyst said the company’s large operations have helped it withstand market pressures and remain stable as rising costs make homes less affordable for buyers.

Despite the bullish stance, Bank of America acknowledged that D.R. Horton faces industry headwinds. The company’s presence among entry-level homebuyers makes it more vulnerable to pressure from high mortgage rates and reduced purchasing power.

According to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), existing-home sales in the U.S. fell 2.4% from May to a 4.2 million forecast, underscoring that the housing market still faces challenges.

D.R. Horton stock inched up 0.2% overnight heading into Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Lennar’s Valuation Concerns Drive BofA’s Cautious Rating

BofA assigned Lennar an ‘Underperform’ rating, making it the only company in its high-grade homebuilder coverage group with that designation. The firm’s view was driven mainly by valuation concerns rather than operational weakness.

Chart Comparing Price-to-Earnings Ratio Of Major Homebuilders

The analyst noted that Lennar continues to benefit from its large operating footprint, disciplined balance sheet management and strategy of controlling land through options instead of heavier ownership commitments.

Lennar stock edged 0.5% lower overnight, ahead of Friday. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Fundamentals Support PulteGroup As Liquidity Concerns Persist

PulteGroup received a Neutral rating as analyst Anderson highlighted its operational scale, solid financial foundation and strong profitability as key advantages, while noting that the company’s broad customer base helps provide stability across different housing segments.

The analyst said limited trading activity in the company’s outstanding debt securities could make it difficult for investors to establish larger positions.

PulteGroup stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, while DHI and PHM stocks gained 3% and 5% respectively, LEN stock dropped 17%.

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