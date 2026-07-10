Retail traders are watching to see whether ImmunityBio could announce preliminary Q2 revenue, with some speculating that demand for Anktiva could drive sales above $55 million.

Strategic Investment Solutions raised its IBRX stake by 2,375% to 11,037 shares, while Mayflower Financial Advisory nearly doubled its holding to 20,212 shares.

Bay Colony Advisory Group trimmed its stake by 15% to 12,750 shares, while GoalVest Advisory reported a smaller position of 500 shares.

Investors are also focused on updates on Anktiva’s papillary bladder cancer label expansion.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) extended their two-day rally on Thursday as fresh holdings updates showed investors adding to positions and retail traders buzzed over a possible preliminary Q2 revenue surprise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IBRX stock rose 1% on Thursday, but shares are down 6% so far this week, heading for their worst week in over a month.

Investor Holdings Show Fresh IBRX Buying

According to recent Quiver Quantitative data, Strategic Investment Solutions held 11,037 IBRX shares after adding 10,591 shares, marking a 2,375% increase. The position was valued at about $96,630. Mayflower Financial Advisory also increased its holding sharply, adding 10,000 shares to reach 20,212 shares, up 98%, with a market value of about $176,960.

On the other hand, Bay Colony Advisory Group reduced its stake by 2,250 shares, or 15%, leaving it with 12,750 shares valued at about $111,630. GoalVest Advisory reported a 500-share position worth about $4,380.

IBRX Bulls Look For Preliminary Q2 Print

On Stocktwits, sentiment for IBRX slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago, even as 24-hour message volume rose 11%. Watchers of the ticker have also climbed 1% over the past month. The renewed chatter comes as traders debate whether ImmunityBio could issue a preliminary Q2 revenue update if demand for Anktiva is running ahead of expectations.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of July 10| Source: Stocktwits

One user questioned whether IBRX could issue an early update if it had enough visibility into prescriptions and international sales to know the quarter was “significantly ahead of expectations.” Another trader went further, claiming an “85% chance” that preliminary Q2 revenue will exceed $55 million.

A separate user said, “My gut feeling is PSS (founder Patrick Soon-Shiong) is saving up for multiple press releases along with the earnings similar to how it was done in beginning of this year. That’s what it took at that time to move the needle.”

Meanwhile, a separate user also argued that while Q2 revenue expectations of $48 million to $60 million matter, the bigger potential catalyst would be Anktiva’s expanded access program (EAP) for “All Cancer” lymphopenia moving to full approval.

The results focus follows a strong first quarter for ImmunityBio, with Anktiva helping lift net sales 168% to $44.2 million, modestly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Still, the company posted a wider net loss of $632.8 million, largely related to warrant, derivative liability, and convertible note-related adjustments. ImmunityBio ended the quarter with $380.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up from $242.8 million at the end of 2025.

Anktiva Label Expansion Stays In Focus

Investors are now watching ImmunityBio’s next potential Anktiva catalyst in papillary bladder cancer. Last month, the FDA accepted the company’s application to expand Anktiva plus BCG to patients with papillary-only bladder cancer whose disease no longer responds to standard BCG treatment. The agency set a target decision date of Jan. 6, 2027.

Anktiva is already approved or authorized in 34 countries across five regulatory regions. In the Quilt-3.032 study, 58.2% of patients remained disease-free after 12 months, while more than 80% avoided bladder removal surgery through three years.

Another thread driving attention is ImmunityBio’s automated NK-cell manufacturing platform. The company is developing an AI-driven NK-cell manufacturing robot designed to automate handling and production for its cell-therapy platform. For bulls, the project adds another layer to the ImmunityBio story beyond Anktiva sales.

IBRX stock surged 218% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<