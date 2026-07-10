Meta released its Muse Spark 1.1 AI model on Thursday, boosting its shares.

Meta’s AI chief, Alexandr Wang, said the model stands out for strong tool use, a million-token context window, parallel subagents, and advanced capabilities in computer use.

A new report said Meta plans to begin production of its data center chip, code-named "Iris," in September.

Stocktwits sentiment for META has become even more bullish.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s shares rose 1% in early premarket trading on Friday, following sharp gains the previous day after the company released its Muse Spark 1.1 AI model geared toward coding tasks.

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Shares of the tech giant are now up more than 8.3% over the four days through Thursday, on course for their best weekly gain since mid-April.

Meta’s chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, took to X to highlight its capabilities. Calling it an “industry-competitive agentic and coding,” Wang said in an X thread that the model stands out for strong tool use, a million-token context window, parallel subagents, and advanced capabilities in computer use.

In follow-on posts, he highlighted a review by the chip-sector news outlet SemiAnalysis, saying that “compute daddy” Dylan Patel “has spoken. In his review, Patel said SemiAnalysis believes “Meta is the only hyperscaler/neolab on track to be world-class at all three [data, talent and compute] and therefore has the best chance at catching up with Anthropic/OpenAI.”

Wang also confirmed that additional Muse Spark iterations would be launched in the future. “Indeed, more to come!” he replied to one user on X.

After debuting the first version in April, Meta said Muse Spark 1.1 is its most capable model yet for real-world coding and agentic tasks. While Anthropic and OpenAI have offered similar coding-focused models for some time, the release marks a more aggressive push by Meta to compete in the fast-growing AI coding market.

META Retail View, Stock Move

Meta was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits during premarket hours. Sentiment for the stock shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day, and 24-hour message volume surged over 210%.

“$META this stock has made me quite some money on the same trends. Buy 500s and sell 660s. Rinse and repeat. This time though it feels like I might keep for 700s. It does feel like its ready to go. Good luck to all traders,” a user wrote.

META has been one of the worst performers among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks this year. It dropped 14.5% in the first six months of 2026 before rebounding in July. Shares are now down 4.2% for the year.

Other Catalysts For META

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that investors and management at autonomous AI agent startup Manus are discussing unwinding Meta's $2 billion buyout at the same valuation, with China’s Tencent in talks to become the largest investor.

Separately, Meta is planning to start production of its data center chip, code-named "Iris," from September as part of its plan to boost overall computing power to 14 gigawatts next year.

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