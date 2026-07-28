At least six analysts hiked price targets on Verizon Communications, citing a positive backdrop after its second-quarter earnings results.

TD Cowen raised the price target on Verizon to $56 from $54 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of more than 18%.

Morgan Stanley also hiked the price target on Verizon to $52 from $50, implying an upside of nearly 10%.

As per Koyfin data, 26 analysts have a 12-month price target of $51.56 on the company.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) have surged about 22% this year, as per data from Koyfin, amid an optimistic environment for the telecom giant, but Wall Street analysts think the company has more room to run.

At least six analysts hiked price targets on the company, citing a positive backdrop after its second-quarter earnings results.

VZ Stock: How Much Upside Does Wall Street See?

TD Cowen raised the price target on Verizon to $56 from $54 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that the telecom firm posted strong Q2 results with momentum on account growth, phone additions, lower device promos, lower churn, among other key metrics.

Morgan Stanley also hiked the price target on Verizon to $52 from $50 and maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares. The firm said that Verizon is showing early signs of progress with its new go-to-market strategy, and while underlying organic growth remains "somewhat muted," the analyst added that it sees a path to an acceleration in the second half.

Scotiabank was another analyst that hiked the firm's price target to $52.50 from $51.50 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. It said that while the company delivered on the KPIs investors are focused on, the upper-half full-year target for postpaid phone net additions requires a meaningful ramp-up in the second half. The analyst said that it is raising its price target due to updated estimates for H2 of 2026 and for 2027.

Firm New Price Target Implied Upside/ Downside From Last Close Scotiabank $52.50 10.95% Morgan Stanley $52.00 9.89% TD Cowen $56 18.34% RBC Capital $47 -0.68% Barclays $46 -2.79% Wells Fargo $47 -0.68%

Meanwhile, last week, Morningstar said Verizon remains undervalued despite intensifying competition, reaffirming its $54 fair value estimate. The research firm also maintained its 'Narrow Economic Moat' rating and 'Medium' uncertainty assessment for the telecom giant.

As per Koyfin data, 26 analysts have a 12-month price target of $51.56 on the company, implying an upside of about 9% from its last close.

VZ Stock: What’s Retail Thinking?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VZ stock was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said, “$VZ I love the dividends, I’ll average in on the dips no problem.”

Another user said, “$VZ think McFly think! We soared on lower revenue and 1.30 earnings! Verizon can pay the debt easily plus it's buying back debt.. lots of cash flow.. and with lower costs per customer more customers will switch to Verizon! This is win win! Plus a BIG dividend on top!”

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