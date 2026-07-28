Navitas topped second-quarter revenue estimates and outlined a stronger third-quarter outlook, but a wider net loss weighed on the stock in extended trading.

Navitas reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, though sales declined from a year earlier.

The chipmaker deepened its collaboration with NVIDIA's MGX ecosystem and showcased an 800V-to-6V DC-DC power delivery board for next-generation AI data centres.

Stocktwits retail sentiment turned ‘bullish,’ with some traders focusing on the company's longer-term AI opportunity despite the mixed quarterly results.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) fell more than 3% in after-hours trading on Monday after the chipmaker reported second-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street expectations but posted a significantly wider-than-expected loss.

Earlier in the session, NVTS stock had closed 4.49% higher.

Revenue Tops Estimates, Earnings Miss Widely

Navitas reported second-quarter revenue of $10.53 million, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $9.97 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Despite beating estimates, revenue declined 27.3% year over year.

The company posted a net loss of $228.22 million, or a diluted loss of $0.95 per share. On an adjusted basis, Navitas reported a second-quarter EPS loss of $0.04, in line with analysts' consensus estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company ended the second quarter of 2026 with $557.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it said provides greater financial flexibility to make focused strategic investments in its product portfolio and expand manufacturing capacity.

The company also said it deepened its collaboration with the NVIDIA MGX ecosystem to support the development of 800V DC rack architectures for next-generation AI data centres. As part of the partnership, it demonstrated an 800V-to-6V DC-DC power delivery board at Computex 2026.

Q3 Outlook Signals Growth

For the third quarter, Navitas forecast revenue of $13.5 million, plus or minus $0.5 million, which at the midpoint represents 28% sequential growth and a return to year-over-year growth. The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 39.7%, plus or minus 100 basis points, with the midpoint implying a 20-basis-point increase. It also guided for third-quarter operating expenses of between $15.5 million and $17.5 million.

The company said its momentum is being driven by its high-power gallium nitride (GaN) and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technologies for AI infrastructure applications. Navitas said it is seeing an expanding backlog, a record book-to-bill ratio, and volume production sample shipments for GaN- and SiC-based products supporting multiple customer programs.

NVTS Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward NVTS improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume rose to ‘high’ from ‘low.’

Retail traders largely looked past the quarter’s mixed results, with some remaining optimistic about the company's long-term AI growth prospects and expecting stronger momentum next year.

One retail trader said the earnings were “what was expected,” adding that the company has always been a “wait and flourish” story and that “the real substantial growth will come in” next year.

View this Stocktwits post

Another trader echoed that view, urging investors to have “patience” and saying the “real deal comes with Nvidia Vera Rubin Ultra and Kyber Rack next year,” referring to anticipated AI infrastructure demand.

View this Stocktwits post

NVTS shares have surged nearly 60% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<