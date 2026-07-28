Bloomberg reported that Curium is discussing a deal that would pay roughly $102 per Lantheus share in cash upfront plus an additional $12.50 per share in contingent value rights.

The upfront payment is below the stock’s closing price of $108.03 on Monday, sparking the after-hours sell-off.

No final agreement has been reached, and there is no certainty that talks will result in a completed deal, the report said.

Both Curium and Lantheus are focused on radiopharmaceuticals.

Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) fell 3% in after-hours trading on Monday following a report that Curium, the CapVest Partners-backed nuclear medicine company, is in advanced talks to acquire the radiopharmaceutical firm in a $7 billion deal, below the company’s market capitalization.

Bloomberg reported that Curium is discussing a deal that would pay roughly $102 per Lantheus share in cash upfront, plus an additional $12.50 per share in contingent value rights, which will be paid on the achievement of a future milestone. The upfront payment is below the stock’s closing price of $108.03 on Monday, sparking the after-hours sell-off.

The overall transaction is valued at about $7 billion initially and at $8 billion including the contingent value rights, the report said, citing unnamed sources. No final agreement has been reached, and there is no certainty that talks will result in a completed deal, the report said.

Potential Deal Synergies

Lantheus is a radiopharmaceutical-focused company that develops and commercializes diagnostic imaging agents and related products used to detect, treat, and monitor disease, particularly in oncology. Its portfolio includes products such as PYLARIFY for prostate cancer imaging, and the company has pursued acquisitions and pipeline expansion in precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical oncology.

Curium is a global producer of radiopharmaceuticals specializing in nuclear medicine. CapVest Partners, which controls Curium, completed a major recapitalization of the company in November 2025 through a continuation vehicle that valued Curium at approximately $7 billion—the largest transaction in nuclear medicine at the time. CapVest has remained the controlling shareholder.

How Did LNTH Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LNTH stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

LNTH stock has gained 62% year to date.

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