Speaking to investors after Volkswagen reported results for the first half of 2025, CEO Oliver Blume also hoped for a well-balanced deal between the U.S. and the European Union.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) CEO Oliver Blume on Friday reportedly expressed hope that the automaker’s “attractive” investments in the U.S. would help the company score a better tariff deal with President Donald Trump.

Volkswagen’s American Depository Receipts were trading 0.7% lower at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the sentiment around Volkswagen’s ADRs was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

According to a Reuters report, Blume also expressed optimism that the automaker stands a chance to bag an even better deal through its planned investments in the U.S., in line with President Trump’s calls to manufacture in the country.

This comes after Volkswagen took a €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) hit during the first half of 2025 due to President Trump’s tariffs.

