VK3019 targets amylin and calcitonin receptors, which play roles in appetite control, feelings of fullness and metabolism.

Preclinical studies of VK3019 in animals showed reduced food intake and meaningful short-term weight reduction.

Raymond James told investors in a research note that the commencement of the trial marks an important pipeline expansion beyond GLP-1/GIP therapies.

Upcoming 3Q26 readouts for both VK3019 and VK2735 represent key near-term catalysts, the firm says.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) jumped 7% on Wednesday after the company said that it has begun a human study of VK3019, its experimental drug for obesity.

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The stock is on track to close its fifth consecutive session in the green, if the gains hold.

VK3019 Trial Design

The trial is a single ascending dose study in healthy adults with a body mass index of 30 or higher. It will test single under-the-skin injections of VK3019 to evaluate safety, tolerability, and how the body processes the drug. Researchers will also track any short-term effects on body weight.

VK3019 targets amylin and calcitonin receptors, which play roles in appetite control, feelings of fullness, and metabolism. Viking sees it as a potential new option for weight management.

Expanding Treatment Options

The drug represents a step beyond Viking’s existing GLP-1/GIP therapies. Company executives say it could be used alone or combined with current obesity treatments to help patients achieve better or more sustainable weight loss.

Preclinical studies in animals showed reduced food intake and meaningful short-term weight reduction. CEO Brian Lian called the trial launch an important expansion of the company’s portfolio to address the complex needs of people managing obesity.

Analyst Reaction

Raymond James told investors in a research note that the commencement of the trial marks an important pipeline expansion beyond GLP-1/GIP therapies and positions the company to benefit from growing interest in amylin-based treatments that may offer favorable tolerability and combination potential. Upcoming 3Q26 readouts for both VK3019 and VK2735 represent key near-term catalysts, the firm says. Raymond James has a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on the shares.

VK2735 is the company’s most advanced obesity candidate being developed in both injectable and oral forms. Viking is advancing the subcutaneous version of VK2735 in the late-stage VANQUISH program, with studies already fully enrolled. The company also plans to move the oral tablet formulation of VK2735 into late-stage development later this year.

How Did VKTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VKTX jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around the stock has risen by about 4000% over the past 30 days.

A Stocktwits user highlighted the rally over the past five days.

Another speculated whether the company will get bought out for as much as $224 per share.

A third user suggested that AbbVie purchase Viking to compete with Eli Lilly and Co, which currently dominates the obesity drug market alongside Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

According to data from Koyfin, 18 of the 20 analysts covering VKTX rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while two rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $92.58, representing a potential upside of about 166% from the last closing price.

VKTX stock gained about 5% year-to-date.

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