Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA), on Monday, announced that families have informed the company that several employees abducted from its Concordia, Mexico project site have been found deceased. The company added that it is awaiting official confirmation from Mexican authorities and will share updates as they become available.

VZLA shares traded 14% lower at the time of writing on Monday morning.

“We are devastated by this outcome and the tragic loss of life. Our deepest condolences are with our colleagues' families, friends and co-workers, and the entire community of Concordia. Our focus remains on the safe recovery of those who remain missing and on supporting all affected families and our people during this incredibly difficult time,” said Michael Konnert, President & CEO of Vizsla.

On January 28, Vizsla Silver reported that 10 individuals were taken from its project site in Concordia, prompting a temporary suspension of certain activities at the site.

What Is Known So Far?

According to a report by ABC News last Friday, Mexican authorities discovered bodies and human remains near the rural community of El Verde in Sinaloa state while searching for 10 workers abducted from Vizsla’s mining project.

The Attorney General’s Office said one body appears to match the description of a missing employee of Vizsla, though the total number of remains has not been disclosed. Four suspects linked to the disappearances have been arrested, the report read.

El Verde is about 15 kilometers north of Concordia, where the kidnapping reportedly occurred. The region has been gripped by escalating violence tied to an ongoing turf war between rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel, prompting increased troop deployments and a federal search operation, the report said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

The stock has fallen more than 28% so far in 2026.

