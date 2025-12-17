Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stated on X that imposing limits on large-scale setups could be detrimental to smaller, decentralized AI data centers.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin joined the rising debate around AI infrastructure on Wednesday, after U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders called for a halt to the construction of large-scale AI data centers.

Bernie Sanders said on X that data centers are "powering the unregulated sprint to develop and deploy AI," and he is pushing to pause it. Sanders wanted to make technology "democratic" and make sure it does not benefit the rich.

In a response on X, Buterin argued that rather than slowing AI development now, policymakers and engineers should focus on building emergency controls - a 'pause button' - that could significantly reduce computing power by 90% to 99% if future risks become more acute.

Vitalik Buterin respoonse to Bernie Sander's AI proposal. Source: @VitalikButerin/x

Buterin also remarked that the conversation around AI has to be more detailed. According to him, there is a large gap between huge AI data centers and smaller AI systems that are smaller or decentralized. He suggests that putting limits on large-scale setups could slow down AI development in a safer way, without holding back smaller projects.

