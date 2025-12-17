Even as Boeing reels from a plethora of production delays, Emirates seems to be showing its confidence in using the U.S. company’s planes by refurbishing them and offering premium seating.

On Tuesday, Emirates announced that new aircraft featuring Premium Economy will serve flights between Dubai and Beirut starting Jan. 6, and between Dubai and Beijing beginning Feb. 1.

In November 2022, Emirates launched a project to refurbish 191 aircraft with luxurious new interiors, including Boeing 777.

Boeing’s production has taken a hit from several factors, including prolonged FAA certification, quality concerns, and technical problems.

Even though the world wonders how long it will take for Boeing to reclaim its lost glory, the largest airline has shown its confidence in the planemaker more than once, and more recently by refurbishing one of its planes, the Emirates Boeing 777.

A makeover by Emirates of the Boeing 777 is to enhance its flights with refreshed interiors, a new Business Class seat configuration, and a new Premium Economy cabin. Emirates has called it the first fully retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, which will take off from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in the coming days for new routes.

Retrofitted Boeing 777

In November 2022, Emirates launched a project to refurbish 191 aircraft with luxurious new interiors. The first attempt was to work on Airbus’ A380s, some of which are already in service, and then on the newly refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft. The airline has gone all out, making the plane look like a game-changer with cream tones, textured bronze waves, and the ghaf tree motif throughout.

The First Class Suites on its new Boeing 777 feature the latest technology, zero-gravity seats, and floor-to-ceiling privacy doors. Emirates also removed the triple seats from the centre of the aircraft and installed up to 38 new Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Emirates Boeing 777 Flying To Newer Routes

On Tuesday, Emirates announced that new aircraft featuring Premium Economy will serve flights between Dubai and Beirut from 6 January 2026, and between Dubai and Beijing from Feb. 1. The airline said that Beijing has become the fourth city in the Chinese mainland to receive Emirates’ latest aircraft. Each aircraft includes 260 of the latest-generation Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats, and eight First Class Suites.

Boeing And Emirates At Dubai Air Show

In November, at the Dubai Air Show, Emirates said that it had ordered 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft, powered by GE 9X engines, and would be worth $38 billion. The new orders take Emirates’ total orderbook with Boeing to 315 widebody aircraft, comprising 270 Boeing 777Xs, 10 Boeing 777 freighters, and 35 Boeing 787s.

Production Delay At Boeing

Boeing’s production has taken a hit from several factors, including prolonged FAA certification, quality concerns, and technical problems. Building on this, there have also been recent labor strikes over ratifying an appealing contract.

In late October, CEO Kelly Ortberg said that the company has taken a $5 billion charge in the September-ending quarter, resulting from the delay in the delivery of Boeing's 777X long-haul, wide-body jets, which are now expected in 2027 instead of 2026.

The company has been conducting flight testing for some time, but in October, Ortberg said, "We still have a significant portion of the flight test certification program to go."

In November, Emirates President Tim Clark reportedly said that the airline was putting pressure on Boeing to ensure the delivery of the $38 billion order placed at the Dubai Air Show.

Clark said he had faith Boeing could “restore [its] former glory,” according to a CNBC report, and added that the Dubai-based carrier was doing what it could to ensure that Boeing holds up its end of the agreement.

As of Nov. 30, Boeing had 6,616 unfilled orders and 1,000 orders year-to-date, according to its website.

Source: Boeing

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Boeing dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory compared to a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. There has been a nearly 4% jump in users on Stocktwits adding the stock to their watchlist in the last year.

Shares of Boeing have gained nearly 17% so far this year, while U.S.-listed shares of Airbus have jumped about 45% year-to-date.

