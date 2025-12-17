Michael Saylor stated that quantum computing will strengthen Bitcoin through upgrades and reduced supply in a post on X.

Strategy’s Michael Saylor said on Tuesday that the threat from quantum computing is likely to strengthen Bitcoin rather than weaken it.

However, Capriole’s Charles Edwards warned of a steep downside to below $50,000 if no fix is deployed by 2028.

Edwards stated that meaningful progress needs to occur as early as next year to avoid destabilizing confidence.

Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor said Tuesday that quantum computing won’t break Bitcoin (BTC), arguing instead that advances in computing power will ultimately strengthen the network.

Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards offered a starkly different view, warning that complacency around quantum risk could trigger a major market reckoning.

Bitcoin’s price fell to $86,300 in early morning trade on Wednesday, edging only 0.2% higher in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC trended in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Bitcoin’s Quantum Leap

In a post on X, Saylor said Bitcoin would adapt through protocol upgrades, with active coins migrating to quantum-resistant addresses while lost coins remain frozen. He argued that this process would improve network security and reduce effective supply, reinforcing Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition.

Source: @saylor/X

“The Bitcoin Quantum Leap: Quantum computing won’t break Bitcoin—it will harden it,” Saylor wrote, adding that security would increase and supply would decline as the network evolves.

If Bitcoin Breaks, It Could Fall Below $50,000

Edwards’ post on X quipped that Bitcoin’s community may need a prolonged downturn to force action on network upgrades. “If we haven’t deployed a fix by 2028, I expect Bitcoin will be sub $50K and continue to fall until it’s fixed,” Edwards wrote. He added that failure to address the issue could result in the largest Bitcoin bear market on record.

Source: @caprioleio/X

Edwards stated that meaningful progress needs to occur as early as next year to avoid destabilizing confidence. Without decisive action, he said, the fallout could dwarf past crypto crises, including the collapse of FTX.

Early Defenses, No Consensus Fix Yet

Grayscale predicted that quantum computing is not a theme that is likely to influence crypto markets in 2026. “We believe that research and preparedness will continue on post-quantum cryptography, but this issue is unlikely to affect valuations in the next year,” it said in its report.

Bitcoin’s existing defenses include limited key exposure and hash-based address design, along with early-stage proposals to transition to post-quantum signature schemes. Companies like BTQ Technologies (BTQ) are working on quantum-safe versions of Bitcoin. However, no network-wide consensus change or hard fork has been adopted.

