Retail chatter picked up around VinFast Auto late Sunday after the Vietnamese carmaker rolled out its first electric SUVs in India, unveiling the compact VF6 and the larger VF7, in a market that’s fast becoming a global EV hotspot.

Prices start at ₹16.49 lakh ($19,800) for the VF6 and ₹20.89 lakh ($25,000) for the VF7, with customers able to reserve one for a refundable ₹21,000. Deliveries are expected later this year.

Both models come with complimentary charging and maintenance until 2028 and feature panoramic sunroofs as standard.

The SUVs come with warranties of seven years for the VF6 and 10 years for the VF7, offering ranges of up to 532 km (ARAI-certified) and features including vegan leather interiors, 12.9-inch displays, ADAS Level 2, and modes such as Pet Mode and Camp Mode.

Local assembly will take place at VinFast’s planned Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also serve as an export hub for South Asia. The company has lined up 13 dealer partners to establish 32 outlets across 27 cities, supported by service and charging tie-ups with RoadGrid, myTVS, Global Assure, and BatX Energies.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said the launch represented “cars made by Indians, for Indians,” reflecting the company’s focus on combining global expertise with local manufacturing.

VinFast’s India debut comes as Asian automakers expand across the region amid rising trade barriers in the U.S. The International Energy Agency estimates Chinese automakers accounted for more than 70% of global EV production in 2024, with BYD leading the push.

BYD began production at its first Southeast Asian plant in Thailand in July 2024 and announced a CKD assembly plant in Malaysia in August, due to start in 2026. The company is also planning facilities in Cambodia and Indonesia and already controls nearly half of Southeast Asia’s EV market.

XPeng launched localized production in Indonesia in July, delivering its first right-hand drive X9 MPV assembled from CKD kits at the Gaikindo auto show, and plans to expand its sales and service network to cover most major Indonesian cities by year-end.

Nio said in August that it will expand into Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Costa Rica over the 2025–26 period. In Singapore, it will partner with Wearnes Automotive to launch its first right-hand drive model, the Firefly, in 2026.

In Costa Rica, the company will debut in the Americas with the EL8, EL6, ET5 Touring, ONVO L60, and Firefly through Horizontes Cielo Azul Movilidad, while in Uzbekistan, it will partner with Abu Sahiy Motors to roll out its SUV and sedan lineup.

Meanwhile, Li Auto has entered the Philippine market through distributor HomeAuto Inc., according to local media reports.

