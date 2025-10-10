The potential financing follows a string of fundraisings by Vingroup and its EV arm, including recent loans from Barclays and private credit funds.

Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC is in talks to raise about $500 million in private credit to expand its electric vehicle charging network across Asia as its EV arm VinFast Auto pushes deeper into overseas markets.

The group began reaching out to private credit funds in late September to gauge interest, and the deal, which is still in its early stages, could carry an interest rate of around 10% or lower, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If completed, the financing would add to a string of recent deals by the Vietnamese conglomerate and its subsidiaries, which span everything from real estate to education. VinFast recently secured a $150 million loan from Barclays and a $510 million private credit facility to help fund working capital and expansion plans.

The new loan effort comes just as VinFast unveiled its first electric buses in Europe, introducing the EB8 and EB12 models at the Busworld Europe expo in Brussels earlier this week. The company plans to start deliveries in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden in 2026, marking its entry into Europe’s public transport market and broadening its EV lineup beyond cars, motorbikes, and taxis.

VinFast’s Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy said the debut reflects the company’s goal to “democratize electric mobility.” The buses are designed to travel up to 290 km and 400 km per charge and can fully recharge in about three hours.

Vingroup’s push into charging infrastructure is being led by V-Green, a business set up last year by Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, who also founded VinFast. Vuong owns 90% of V-Green, which announced in May that it would co-invest $300 million with four partners to build charging stations across Indonesia.

Global investment in EV charging networks has been accelerating, reaching $148 billion at the end of 2023 and projected to rise to $386 billion by 2030. China remains the global leader, with more than 850,000 public chargers installed last year, more than double the number in the rest of the world combined.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for VinFast was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

VinFast’s stock has declined 19% so far in 2025.

