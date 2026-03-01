The company tied up with an innovator pharmaceutical company to manufacture 50 grams of small interfering RNA using a proprietary ECO Synthesis platform.

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) gained 7% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with an innovator pharmaceutical company to manufacture 50 grams of small interfering RNA (siRNA) using its proprietary ECO Synthesis platform.

Codexis, however, did not disclose the name of the firm.

The siRNA material will support the preclinical development of a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of a cardiovascular condition. Codexis’ ECO Synthesis platform is built to enable scalable, high-fidelity production of complex siRNA therapies.

As RNA-based medicines move beyond rare diseases into larger patient populations, manufacturing requirements are rising significantly. The company believes its enzymatic technology is well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

“We are excited about this relationship as it represents an important entry point into what could become a high-volume opportunity,” said Alison Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis.

Axolabs Partnership For ECO Synthesis Platform

The news follows Codexis’ agreement earlier this year with Axolabs to evaluate its ECO Synthesis platform, a step that could lead to future licensing opportunities and wider adoption of the technology in RNA manufacturing.

Kathleen Campau, Senior Director of Operations at Axolabs, had said that the technology could play a pivotal role in the future large-scale manufacturing of therapeutic oligonucleotides by enabling more sustainable and cost-effective production.

The biotech firm is expected to post its fourth-quarter results next week, with Wall Street expecting revenue to surge around 67% to $35.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai data, while loss is expected to narrow to $0.04 per share.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for CDXS on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user believes the latest development adds “momentum and validation.”

Another user noted they were neutral earlier but turned bullish on the stock after reading the announcement.

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure this year, declining more than 36%

