CFO Leah Talactac said during the earnings call that capacity increased 8.8% the second quarter, driven by the delivery of two river vessels and one ocean ship in 2024, as well as an additional river vessel delivered in March 2025.

Viking Holdings (VIK) CFO Leah Talactac said during the earnings call on Tuesday that consumer behavior is consistent with what was seen in the past, and the cruise operator has seen guests start to “really engage” and book their holidays for the 2026 season.

“So overall, I would say that the consumer is showing signs that it's healthy. They're engaged. They're booking. And we are able to demonstrate that our goals of mid single-digits price increases is achievable,” Talactac added.

Retail sentiment on Viking remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish,’ with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

VIK sentiment and message volume August 19, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Viking were down over 3% in early trading. The company’s second-quarter adjusted profit per share stood at $0.99, compared with Wall Street expectations of $1, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. Viking’s quarterly revenue rose 18.5% to $1.88 billion, compared with estimates of $1.86 billion. “In terms of the overall booking environment, we are seeing sustained strength in demand,” CEO Torstein Hagen said.

Viking executives also noted that its newest river offering in India will start with one vessel in 2027 and another one in 2028. The company operates in various regions, including Vietnam, Australia, and South America.

A user on Stocktwits noted that the profit miss has overshadowed “solid” second-quarter results.

Shares of Viking have gained 33% so far this year and jumped 63% in the last 12 months.

