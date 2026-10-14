AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vida Global, Inc. (NYSE American: VIDA), an AI agent operating system for businesses, today announced it has been named a 2026 AI Agent Product of the Year Award winner by TMC. TMC is a global, integrated media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.

The AI Agent Product of the Year Award honors innovative solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence to elevate performance across all verticals and business functions. Vida was selected for its innovation, measurable business impact, and its ability to help organizations automate complex work and operate more efficiently at scale.

"Demand for AI agents that can run real business operations is accelerating," said Lyle Pratt, Founder and CEO of Vida. "Every major technology wave is defined by the companies that build the infrastructure everyone else relies on, and we built Vida to be that layer for the AI agent era. This recognition reflects what our platform delivers every day for the businesses and partners putting it to work."

Vida's AI agent operating system is production-ready, powering millions of interactions across thousands of businesses in healthcare, automotive, legal, financial services, home services, and more. Vida agents operate autonomously and at scale across business communications and operations. The agents navigate business software to complete workflows while engaging with customers across voice, SMS, email, and chat. Built for fast deployment, the platform gives enterprises and service providers everything they need to build, deploy, and manage AI agents at scale, with the visibility, control, and compliance real operations require.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Vida as a recipient of a 2026 AI Agent Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet. “Their solution demonstrates how AI agents are transforming business operations by automating complex tasks, improving decision-making, and delivering measurable productivity gains. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement.”

The award follows Vida’s recent recognition by MSP Today <as a 2026 Product of the Year.

About Vida

Vida is an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, manage, and monetize AI agents capable of running business operations and communications. The platform is model-agnostic, orchestrating across Vida's proprietary technology and leading large language models and AI systems, including OpenClaw, to deliver intelligent, full-stack agents across industries. Vida serves direct enterprise customers and a global network of resellers, agencies, and partners. For more information, visit vida.io.

ABOUT TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.