According to 10x Research, three times since early 2025 Bitcoin ETFs have seen outflows of $4 billion to $6 billion in 30 days, with Bitcoin's price falling about $20,000 each time.

In October, Galaxy's Alex Thorn said the bear market was over and it was an attractive time to buy.

He suggested a month under the line would challenge that call and that the window closes early December.

His latest chart describes this as the shallowest of the four bear markets it compares, with a maximum fall of 53%.

Investors are continuing to pull cash from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and Bitcoin (BTC) has now spent three straight weeks below a trend line that Galaxy (GLXY) Research said would challenge its call that the bear market is over.

With Bitcoin trading well below its 50-week moving average, investors have until early December or two weeks to see whether the price can reclaim the trend line before Galaxy's bear market assessment faces a challenge.

The technical pressure coincides with renewed institutional selling. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $4.14 billion in net outflows so far in November.

Bitcoin’s 50-Week Moving Average Is Key To Galaxy’s Call

On Monday, Galaxy's head of firmwide research Alex Thorn posted a chart on X comparing four Bitcoin bear markets. According to his charts, in the current cycle, it has had 47 weekly closes below the 50-week moving average, the average of Bitcoin's last 50 weekly closes. The count stood at 44 when Bitcoin climbed back above the line on Sept. 20. The largest decline in the current bear market stood around 53% on June 30, the shallowest of the four.

Source: @intangiblecoins/x

Why Bitcoin Has Two Weeks Left On Galaxy's Call

In October, Thorn said that Bitcoin’s bear market was over. He had said that it was "now a good time to buy and hold Bitcoin." But, he also set a test for his call.

If BTC breaks below the line and remains there for a month, he'd be proven wrong. Bitcoin retested the line to the downside in the week ended Nov. 8, Thorn said on X. It has stayed below for three weeks.

Bitcoin traded around $63,400 on Monday, well below the line near $74,500. If it isn't backed up by early December, Thorn's own test will prove his call wrong.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price was trading around $60,240, down over 1% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Now, Bitcoin has about two weeks left to close back above the line before that one-month window runs out.

Bitcoin ETF Outflows Top $4 Billion As Institutional Selling Persists

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen $4.14 billion in net outflows for November, SoSoValue data shows, making it the second-largest monthly outflow this year, trailing June's $4.51 billion.

10x Research said in a post on X Monday that the funds had lost about $4 billion since the Federal Reserve's Oct. 28 policy meeting. The firm said money was left on 14 of those 17 trading days. The three days with inflows added about $100 million in total.

Source: @10xResearch/x

The firm said this is the fourth time since early 2025 that Bitcoin ETFs have dropped $4 billion to $6 billion in 30 days."Each of the previous three episodes came with a roughly $20,000 price drop," 10x said.

It said the selling appeared to be a steady risk reduction by allocators rather than a single panic sale.

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