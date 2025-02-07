Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Viasat’s losses ballooned during the quarter, and the company posted a decline in revenue from communication services, one of its core business segments.

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) declined over 3% in pre-market trade on Friday as the company’s third-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates.

Viasat posted revenue of $1.12 billion during the third quarter, missing consensus estimates of $1.13 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

The company also missed estimates on the earnings front – it posted a net loss per share of $1.23, higher than an estimated loss of $0.82 per share.

Its overall net loss ballooned to $158 million during the third quarter from $124 million during the same period last year. Viasat noted that this was due to a loss on the extinguishment of Inmarsat’s 2026 senior secured notes.

Further, Viasat also posted a 6% decline in revenue from its core communication services business due to a fall in revenue from maritime services. 

It also received awards of $1.1 billion during the quarter, down 12% year-on-year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Viasat stock stayed in the ‘bearish’ (43/100) territory, although message volume witnessed an increase.

VSAT retail sentiment.jpg VSAT sentiment and message volume February 7, 2025, as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted on the platform that they’ve sold most of their position in the Viasat stock, reflecting a pessimistic outlook.

Another user thinks the company is in “trouble.”

Viasat’s share price has fallen more than 46% over the past six months and nearly 49% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Semtech Stock Edges Lower As Baird Trims Price Target On Slower Product Adoption, Nvidia GB200 Superchip Issues: Retail Stays Bearish

Semtech Stock Edges Lower As Baird Trims Price Target On Slower Product Adoption, Nvidia GB200 Superchip Issues: Retail Stays Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah; pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son's wedding [PHOTOS]

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Semtech Stock Edges Lower As Baird Trims Price Target On Slower Product Adoption, Nvidia GB200 Superchip Issues: Retail Stays Bearish

Semtech Stock Edges Lower As Baird Trims Price Target On Slower Product Adoption, Nvidia GB200 Superchip Issues: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Videos

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon