Via Transportation said it has applied to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VIA."

Via Transportation, a provider of technology to power public transit networks, said on Friday that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said, adding that it has applied to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "VIA."

The company noted that its revenue was $205.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with revenue of $162.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company incurred a net loss of $37.5 million during the first six months of 2025, compared to $50.4 million during the year-ago period.

Via was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York. Its technology supports public transportation networks in hundreds of cities in more than 30 countries, the New York-based company said.

As of June 30, 2025, Via had 689 customers, up 8% compared to the 638 customers in the six months ending June 30, 2024. The company said that upon completion of the public offering, all shares of Class B common stock will be held by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Ramot.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Via announced last month that it had filed for an initial public offering confidentially. The report added that the company had also filed confidentially for a first-time share sale in 2021. Via later withdrew them due to macroeconomic conditions, which were also tied to the war in Ukraine.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<