VF Corp said that the transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2025.

VF Corp (VFC) announced on Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Bluestar Alliance to acquire the Dickies brand for $600 million in cash.

Shares of VF Corp traded over 2% higher in Monday's pre-market session.

