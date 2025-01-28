VF Corp Stock Rises Ahead of Q3 Earnings But Retail’s Cautious

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $0.34 on revenues of $2.75 billion

VF Corp Stock Rises Ahead of Q3 Earnings But Retail’s Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Shares of apparel company VF Corp ($VFC) have risen more than 7% in the past week ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment has stayed cautious.

VF Corp is set to report third-quarter results on Jan 29 before the bell.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $0.34 on revenues of $2.75 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

VF Corp is expected to surpass its guidance, with flat to low single-digit year-over-year revenue growth at the higher end, Investing.com reported.

Earlier this week, TD Cowen reaffirmed a ‘Hold’ rating and bumped the price target to $25 from $24, based on its positive outlook for the company’s upcoming quarters.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ compared to a week ago. Message volumes have continued to be in the normal range.

Screenshot 2025-01-28 at 8.10.03 AM.png VHC sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 28 as of 9:41 pm ET



VF Corp recently said it would embark on additional layoffs as part of its previously announced 
transformation plan, according to media reports.

“VF has begun a reorganization related to select commercial functions globally, intended to align these organizational structures to its new business model,” a spokesperson for VF told Fashion Dive. 

VF Corp is a maker of apparel, footwear, and accessories in the outdoor, active, work segments. Its brands include The North Face, Vans, Kipling, Eastpak, and JanSport.

VF Corp stock is up 21% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Whirlpool Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Downbeat

Whirlpool Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Downbeat

Portillo's Stock Surges On Analyst Upgrade, PT Bump: Retail's Excited

Portillo's Stock Surges On Analyst Upgrade, PT Bump: Retail's Excited

Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Calls Stock Undervalued, Retail Stays Bearish

Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Calls Stock Undervalued, Retail Stays Bearish

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Recent Stories

WATCH: Mathira accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment and breach of consent NTI

WATCH: Mathira accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment and breach of consent

THESE items are likely to get cheaper after Union Budget 2025 gcw

THESE items are likely to get cheaper after Union Budget 2025

Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March vkp

Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March

Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update NTI

Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update

Kareena Kapoor responsible for Bobby Deol's removal from 'Jab We Met'? Imtiaz Ali has THIS to say ATG

Kareena Kapoor responsible for Bobby Deol's removal from 'Jab We Met'? Imtiaz Ali has THIS to say

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon