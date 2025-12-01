Anderson is currently GM’s chief product officer after previously working with Tesla Inc and co-founding autonomous trucking company Aurora Innovation.

Sterling Anderson is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Mary Barra as the CEO of automaker General Motors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anderson is currently GM’s chief product officer after previously working with Tesla Inc and co-founding autonomous trucking company Aurora Innovation.

According to Bloomberg, when Anderson joined GM in June, the view was that successfully advancing Barra’s push to bring cutting-edge technology into GM vehicles could position him as a potential successor.

While Anderson’s promotion to the top role has been discussed, it is not final and may not happen soon even if it happens, the report said.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<