OpenAI and Nvidia have joined a Trump administration initiative that aims to put AI at the centre of U.S. scientific research, energy strategy and national security, as Washington ramps up efforts to secure technological edge.

OpenAI said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy to expand collaboration on AI and advanced computing in support of the Genesis Mission, launched under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Nvidia separately said it will participate as a private industry partner and has also signed an MOU with the department, as the Trump administration is also reportedly seeking to partner with private-sector companies including Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Advanced Micro Devices to boost supercomputing resources at U.S. laboratories.

What The Genesis Mission Seeks To Do

Inspired by the Apollo programme, the Genesis Mission is a nationwide effort to speed scientific breakthroughs by combining AI with the computing power of U.S. national laboratories.

The Department of Energy has been tasked with integrating “world-class supercomputers and datasets into a unified, closed-loop AI platform” that can automate experiment design, accelerate simulations and generate predictive models. The effort is expected to involve coordination with agencies including the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the National Institutes of Health.

OpenAI Expands Work With National Laboratories

OpenAI said the agreement builds on its existing work with DOE national laboratories, where its AI models have already been deployed in research environments. The company has worked directly with scientists on high-impact problems, deployed advanced reasoning models on the Venado supercomputer at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and convened large-scale collaborations such as a “1,000 Scientist AI Jam Session” across multiple labs.

Kevin Weil, vice president of OpenAI for Science, said the collaboration would help researchers explore ideas, test hypotheses faster and move more quickly from insight to validated results.

Nvidia Brings Supercomputing

Nvidia said its participation in the Genesis Mission builds on recent collaborations with the DOE, including work with Oracle to build the department’s largest supercomputer for scientific research at Argonne National Laboratory. The company also said it will support additional systems at Argonne and Los Alamos to expand the use of accelerated computing across the national lab network.

Nvidia’s stock has risen 30% so far in 2025.

