Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) announced on Monday that it has appointed Craig Chamberlin as its incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The leadership transition will become official on Nov. 10, 2025, following the planned retirement of current CFO David Fallon, who will remain with the company in a consulting capacity through the end of 2026.

Vertiv Holdings’ stock traded over 3% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

