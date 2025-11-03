The move aims to expand Vertiv’s footprint in liquid cooling and thermal management for mission-critical digital infrastructure.

PurgeRite, based in Houston, Texas, specializes in mechanical flushing, purging, and filtration systems for high-density data centers.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) on Monday announced plans to acquire Purge Rite Intermediate LLC, in a cash deal valued at roughly $1 billion, with the potential for an additional $250 million contingent on 2026 performance milestones.

Expanding Thermal Management Capabilities

PurgeRite, based in Houston, Texas, specializes in mechanical flushing, purging, and filtration systems for high-density data centers. Its solutions ensure the purity and stability of fluid systems that cool AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

The $1 billion deal values the acquisition at roughly 10 times the company’s projected 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), taking into account expected cost savings.

Vertiv expects the purchase to enhance its profit margins within the Services division and strengthen its position in next-generation thermal systems for AI-driven data centers.

Vertiv stock traded over 1% higher in Monday’s premarket.

