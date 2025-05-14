It expects to begin flight testing in the second quarter of 2026.

U.S. shares of Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) rose 10.7% on Monday after the company said it is developing a hybrid variant of its VX4 air taxi to boost its range.

The company said it would fit its under-development second-generation hybrid propulsion system into one of its VX4 full-scale prototypes. It expects to begin flight testing in the second quarter of 2026.

The company said the air taxi would have new potential applications in defence, logistics, and commercial sectors, including air ambulance services. These services require a more extended range and higher payload than current electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can deliver.

UK-based Vertical said the new aircraft would have a range of up to 1,000 miles, a 10-fold increase compared to its all-electric variant, and it could carry up to 1,100 kilograms.

“The demand for long-range, high-payload, quiet aircraft is growing rapidly - especially across defense and critical logistics,” said CEO Stuart Simpson.

The company added that it is engaging with government agencies and other customers regarding potential usage for the aircraft.

Last week, the company signed an agreement with Honeywell to certify critical systems in the VX4 air taxi.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ (73/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

One user said that the news is the best the company has released in years and gives it “newfound credibility.”

Vertical Aerospace stock has fallen 62.4% year to date (YTD).

It is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before the market opens.

