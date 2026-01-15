Other telecom firms like AT&T and T-Mobile also faced outage as thousands of users reported issues on the outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Verizon said its engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly.

Downdetector.com showed 1,744 users reported problems for AT&T.

The outage monitoring website showed 1,685 users also reported problems for T-Mobile.

Telecommunication firm Verizon was hit by a nationwide outage on Wednesday that affected more than 100,000 users on Tuesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 12:53 PM EST, Downdetector.com showed 163,955 users reported problems while using services of Verizon. It said 64% of users reported problems while using the mobile phone. 33% users reported “no signal” problems and 3% said they were facing issues with the company's mobile internet and 7% reported server connection related issues.

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience,” Verizon said in a statement on X.

Shares in the company were up 1% at the time of writing.

Other Telecom Operators Facing Outage

T-Mobile and AT&T also saw their users reporting outages on Downdetector.

As of 1:08 PM EST, Downdetector.com showed 1,744 users reported problems for AT&T. The majority of issues were related to mobile signals.

At the same time, Downdetector.com showed 1,685 users reported problems for T-Mobile. The majority of issues reported were related to users getting no signal.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around Verizon trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said that Verizon’s service was not restored.

Shares of Verizon gained 3% over the past year.

Retail sentiment around AT&T trended in ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume. Meanwhile, retail sentiment around AT&T trended in ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares of AT&T have risen 9% over the past year while shares of T-Mobile have fallen 10%.

