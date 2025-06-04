The Edge Transportation Exchange is a V2X platform improving real-time communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians, supporting road safety and traffic efficiency.

Verizon Business, a division of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), has introduced the Edge Transportation Exchange, a mobile-network vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication platform that improves real-time interaction among vehicles, pedestrians, and surrounding infrastructure.

Powered by Verizon’s 5G and LTE networks, this next-generation platform integrates mobile edge computing and high-precision geolocation to deliver real-time data and safety notifications between vehicles and infrastructure.

It supports smarter traffic flow and increased road safety with tools such as pedestrian detection, weather condition updates, and traffic signal alerts.

The platform serves as a centralized digital environment that facilitates collaboration among car manufacturers, technology innovators, and public agencies to develop intelligent mobility solutions.

The platform utilizes a virtual infrastructure, minimizing the need for expensive roadside hardware and thereby helping to lower infrastructure costs for local and state transportation agencies.

“Cars are evolving from mechanical vehicles to software-defined mobile devices with the ability to leverage incredible connected technology,” said Vice President, Strategic Connectivity and IoT, Verizon Business, Shamik Basu.

Entities such as the Volkswagen Group of America, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Delaware Department of Transportation, and the Rutgers University Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT) have become early adopters of this technology.

The Arizona Commerce Authority has moved from pilot trials to active deployment of the platform, incorporating features like pedestrian identification and upcoming work zone alerts aimed at boosting roadway safety statewide.

At the same time, the Delaware Department of Transportation is evaluating various communication systems to improve warning messages related to red-light infractions, hazardous road conditions, and alerts for at-risk pedestrians.

Volkswagen Group of America is focusing on pedestrian detection and uses like expedited toll payments. At Rutgers CAIT, the platform is central to the DataCity Smart Mobility Testing Ground, a 2.5-mile test area outfitted with advanced sensors and connected vehicle technology.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Verizon changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

VZ's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on June 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Verizon stock has gained over 8% year-to-date and 4% in the last 12 months.

