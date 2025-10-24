Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Third-quarter earnings and revenue powered past consensus estimates.

CEO Jim Bidzos said, “In the quarter, we delivered both growth in the domain name base and solid financial performance.”

The stock trades 19% off its late-July all-time intraday high.

VeriSign (VRSN) shares slipped more than a percent in Thursday’s extended session despite a third-quarter beat and raised full-year revenue guidance. Retail traders have become optimistic about the stock's prospects.

VeriSign’s stock has gained about 22% so far this year. It is one of the very few tech stocks Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds in its portfolio. The investment holding company, however, trimmed its stake by one-third in late July to 9.6% from 14.2%.

VeriSign’s Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VeriSign, which provides internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ahead of the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimate of $2.24. Revenue climbed 7.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $419 million versus the $416.85-million consensus.

“In the quarter, we delivered both growth in the domain name base and solid financial performance,” said CEO Jim Bidzos. “We also continued our consistent return of value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

VeriSign ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $618 million, while generating cash flow from operations of $308 million in the third quarter.

VeriSign Bumps Up Outlook

On the earnings call, CFO John Calys said the full-year revenue will likely come in at $1.652 billion to $1.657 billion, slightly higher than the previous guidance of $1.645 billion to $1.655 billion, according to a transcript provided by Koyfin.

The company narrowed its operating income guidance to $1.119 billion to $1.1124 billion, from a prior expectation of $1.117 billion to $1.127 billion. It maintained its capital expenditure guidance for the year at $25 million to $35 million.

What Retail’s Feeling About VeriSign Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ by late Thursday, up from ‘neutral’ seen a day ago. The message volume on the stream also turned to ‘high’ levels.

A bullish user pointed to VeriSign’s double beat and flagged their bullish stance on the stock.

VeriSign stock has traded in a 52-week range of $175.62 to $310.60, with the upper bound being its all-time high reached on July 28.

