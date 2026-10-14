Verastem reported positive results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial involving patients with advanced cancers carrying the KRAS G12D mutation.

Verastem priced a public offering to raise about $250 million before expenses.

The funds will be used for the development of its experimental drug VS-7375.

Verastem appointed Michael P. Bailey as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Verastem Oncology (VSTM) was in the spotlight on Wednesday after the biotech firm reported encouraging early results for its experimental drug across pancreatic, lung, and colorectal cancers.

The company also announced a $250 million stock offering to fund the drug's development and a planned leadership transition.

At the time of writing, VSTM shares were up more than 14% in pre-market trading.

Cancer Drug Shows Encouraging Results Across Three Tumor Types

Verastem reported positive early results from its ongoing Target-D 101 Phase 1/2 trial involving patients with advanced cancers carrying the KRAS G12D mutation, a genetic change that can drive uncontrolled cancer cell growth. VS-7375 is an experimental oral drug designed to block the mutated protein and slow tumor growth.

Among 22 previously treated pancreatic cancer patients receiving the 900 mg daily dose of VS-7375 alone, 41% showed confirmed tumor responses, including one confirmed complete response. The disease control rate, which includes patients whose tumors shrank or remained stable, was 86%.

In non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), 43% of 23 previously treated patients receiving the 600 mg daily dose showed confirmed responses. The drug was generally well tolerated, with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea among the most common treatment-related side effects.

Verastem plans to begin a Phase 3 pancreatic cancer trial by the end of 2026 and is advancing additional studies in lung and colorectal cancers.

$250M Offering To Fund VS-7375 Development

Along with the trial update, Verastem priced a public offering of roughly 30.94 million shares at $8 each, plus pre-funded warrants, to raise about $250 million before expenses. This represents a 7.4% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. Verastem ended June with $136.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

The company plans to use the proceeds primarily for VS-7375 development and general operations.

New CEO Takes Charge In January

Verastem also appointed Michael P. Bailey as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Bailey, who previously held leadership positions at AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO), will succeed Daniel Paterson, who is retiring as CEO but will remain on Verastem’s board as an adviser.

Retail Encouraged By Trial Results

Retail sentiment surrounding VSTM on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Chatter was mixed following the offering, but one user was encouraged by the trial results.

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Another user called the results a ‘landmark.’

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The stock has edged up around 3% so far in 2026.

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