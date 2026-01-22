An arbitration victory against Repsol lifts the battered LNG stock, reigniting bullish bets despite lingering legal overhangs.

Venture Global’s stock soared 14% after the bell on Wednesday, driven by a court win against Spain’s Repsol regarding the delay to deliver liquefied natural gas from its Calcasieu Pass terminal in Louisiana.

The case was brought on after the U.S. supplier failed to deliver the initial liquefied natural gas under a 20-year long-term contract, and reportedly gives Venture Global a win after BP had won the last case in a similar complaint brought at the International Chamber of ‌Commerce International Court of Arbitration.

If gains hold during Thursday's market session, the stock is headed for its second-best day since going public in January last year and toward a fourth straight week in the green. Venture Global shares had lost nearly 71% of their value in 2025.

Details Of The Court Case

Venture Global said that the International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration informed that a final award had been issued in the previously disclosed arbitration proceedings with Repsol LNG Holding, S.A.

According to the company, the court found that Venture Global had acted as a “reasonable and prudent operator” in accordance with Repsol's declaration of COD on April 15 and denied the latter’s claims in their entirety.

The company added that the arbitration tribunal awarded fees to its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, and noted that this was another arbitral tribunal win in the proceeding with Repsol.

“Multiple proceedings have now affirmed what the Company has stated from the outset: Venture Global Calcasieu Pass has fully honored the clear and mutually agreed-upon terms of its long-term contracts without exception,” it added.

Reuters reported that several companies, such as Italy's Edison and Portugal's Galp, have also filed against Venture Global, alleging the company benefits from selling liquefied natural gas on the spot market, a time when prices had gone up due to the Russia-Ukraine war, instead of delivering the cargoes they had signed for years in advance.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Venture Global jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said the stock could break $17.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock increased 157%, and followers spiked 50%.

Shares of Venture Global have gained nearly 33% in the last 12 months.

