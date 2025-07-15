Wanchain’s secure bridge now connects VeChain to forty major blockchains, unlocking vast new liquidity and DeFi integrations.

VeChain (VET) has always sold itself as “ready for the real world,” but its addressable capital pool stopped at the borders of its own chain- until now.

Wanchain’s (WAN) non-custodial bridge has gone live, wiring VeChain directly to more than forty networks, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, BNB Chain, and XRP Ledger. Overnight, VET, VTHO, and the ecosystem’s new B3TR token gained instant routes into liquidity deserts they could never reach before—and vice versa.

Why is that huge? Because liquidity compounds. StarGate staking added $100 million TVL to VeChain in its first ten days; a bridge that touches $100 billion-plus in DeFi TVL could 5× that inflow simply by giving farmers a gas-efficient path.

Wanchain is waiving service fees for thirty days, so expect fast rotations: stake on VeChain, bridge to trade on Uniswap, zip back for yield on VeBetter - each hop cutting only chain-level gas.

Security underpins the pitch.

Wanchain has processed billions since 2017 without a hack, relying on secure multiparty computation and Shamir secret-sharing so no node holds the full private key. That record dovetails with VeChain’s enterprise narrative: supply-chain consortiums want cross-chain reach, but only if the plumbing is bulletproof.

The token roster is deep out of the gate: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and SOL can all traverse, and VeWorld wallets already list the wrapped assets. Every transfer widens VeChain’s addressable market for carbon-credit NFTs, traceability proofs, and retail staking.

Analysts eyeing DeFi-Top-20 rankings should watch dashboard feeds; other Wanchain integrations have seen TVL multiples inside a quarter.

Long-term, the partners see “deeper campaigns”; think incentive pools, cross-chain lending corridors, and perhaps a shared L2 settlement lane. If VeChain captures even a sliver of blue-chip collateral seeking new yield, it upgrades from niche enterprise chain to cross-chain DeFi player.

The liquefier is flipping on and capital will test every valve.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<