Vail Resorts Surges After-Hours On Q2 Earnings Beat, Yet Retail Sentiment Turns Icy

The company said it is on track to achieve its two-year resource efficiency transformation plan announced in September 2024.

Vail Resorts Surges After-Hours On Q2 Earnings Beat, Yet Retail Sentiment Turns Icy
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Vail Resorts rose 2.9% in after-hours trading on Monday following better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment soured.

The company's earnings per share were $6.56, above the consensus estimates of $6.29. Its second-quarter revenue was $1.14 billion, in line with analyst estimates.

Vail Resorts is on track to achieve its two-year resource efficiency transformation plan announced in September 2024, according to a company statement.

The plan includes $100 million in annualized cost efficiencies by the end of its 2026 fiscal year.
For fiscal 2025, Vail projects net income between $257 million and $309 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $841 million and $877 million.

"We are pleased with our overall results for the quarter, with 8% growth in resort reported EBITDA compared to the prior year," said Kirsten Lynch, Vail Resorts' CEO.

"Our results reflect the stability provided by our season pass program, our investments in the guest experience, and the strong execution of our teams across all of our mountain resorts."

"Second quarter visitation at our North American resorts was slightly above prior year levels with the benefit of improved conditions, partially offset by the expected continued industry demand normalization and the shift in destination guest visitation to the spring," she added.

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended Monday at a 'bearish' level versus 'extremely bullish' a day ago, while message volume rose to 'extremely high' from 'high.'

Screenshot 2025-03-11 at 8.05.20 AM.png MTN sentiment meter and message volume on March 10 as of 10 pm ET

According to interim data on ski season metrics for its North American resorts and ski areas, the company’s retail and rental revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same period in the prior year, while season-to-date total skier visits were down 2.5% compared to the same period last fiscal.

"Similar to the drivers in the second quarter, season-to-date results through March 2, 2025 reflect strong local visitation from improved early season conditions with destination visitation impacted by industry demand normalization and an expected shift in destination guest visitation to the spring," Lynch added.

Vail Resorts stock is down 18% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans Another Year With Trump: Retail Braces For More Pain As Stock Hits 5-Month Low

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans Another Year With Trump: Retail Braces For More Pain As Stock Hits 5-Month Low

Applied Materials Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Expanded $10B Buyback, Another Dividend Bump Amid Stock Slide

Applied Materials Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Expanded $10B Buyback, Another Dividend Bump Amid Stock Slide

Purple Biotech's Shrinking Losses Keep Retail Sentiment In The Green, But Other Pressures Loom

Purple Biotech's Shrinking Losses Keep Retail Sentiment In The Green, But Other Pressures Loom

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Recent Stories

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region ddr

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on ATG

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on

Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Seduce Your Husband sri

Impress Your Partner: Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Ignite Romance

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon