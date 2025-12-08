Under the new structure, the current chief financial officer, Marc D. Hamburg, will retire on June 1, 2027, after 40 years of service.

Berkshire Hathaway announced a slew of executive changes across its businesses.

CFO, Marc D. Hamburg, will retire on June 1, 2027.

Nancy L. Pierce, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been tapped as the new CEO of GEICO.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) announced on Monday a major reshuffle across its corporate, insurance, and non-insurance divisions, appointing new executives in several pivotal roles.

Leadership Changes At GEICO

In the insurance realm, Todd A. Combs, who has led GEICO since 2020, will leave Berkshire to join JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Nancy L. Pierce, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been tapped as the new CEO of GEICO, effective immediately. Over her nearly four decades with the firm, Pierce has held senior roles across claims, underwriting, and regional operations.

