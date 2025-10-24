In an interview with Bloomberg, Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino projected $15 billion in profit for the year, citing a 99% profit margin.

Ardoino confirmed that the company has seen significant investor interest.

He said potential investors would be evaluated on their synergy and ability to create a greater impact.

Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin player in the market, is reportedly expecting to hit $15 billion in profit this year.

“This year we’re going to approach another $15 billion profit. That’s very rare,” CEO Paolo Ardoino stated in an interview with Bloomberg.

With roughly $182.79 billion worth of USDT in circulation, Tether’s token makes up 59% of the overall stablecoin market, according to DefiLlama data. Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around USDT remained in ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

USDT retail sentiment and message volume on October 24 as of 1:15 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Profit Margins And Future Plans

According to Ardoino, Tether has a 99% profit margin. “There is no other company in the world that has that,” he said. The company’s figures are not publicly audited, and it does not disclose if it is subject to the same reporting standards as publicly traded companies. The company was also fined by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in 2021 for misrepresenting its reserves.

However, Tether announced plans in September to return to the U.S. market later this year with a new stablecoin initiative, USAT, which is designed to adhere to the GENIUS Act.

Fundraising Interest And Valuation

Tether, based in El Salvador, is reportedly exploring a potential $20 billion fundraising round in exchange for a roughly 3% stake in the company. Such a deal would value Tether at around $500 billion, Bloomberg reported in September.

Ardoino highlighted significant investor interest but also acknowledged the company’s high valuation. “We have been contacted by an enormous amount of companies that want to invest in us. We have to draw a line in the sand on a valuation that we think is very cheap,” he said. The Tether CEO added that potential investors would be evaluated on their synergy and ability to create a larger impact, without naming any specific firms.

