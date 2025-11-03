Last week, the two sides agreed to lower tariffs and resolve trade issues related to U.S. soybeans and Chinese rare earths, among other matters.

President Trump called his Oct. 30 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping “amazing.”

The U.S. is expected to remove port fees for a year on China-lined vessels, and Beijing said it would suspend the countermeasures it imposed in retaliation, according to a White House fact sheet.

The move follows a truce reached by the two sides to ease trade relations, following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on October 30.

The mutual imposition of port fees on each other’s vessels threatened to disrupt global shipping, raise freight rates, and hinder the flow of goods, including key commodities such as oil.

Briefing reporters at the time, Trump called the meeting “amazing.” Consultations achieved “positive results” based on “equality, respect, and mutual benefit, China said in a statement later.

The White House fact sheet noted that China will remove all barriers for U.S. imports to the country, end its expansive export controls on rare earths, resume purchases of U.S. soybeans, and curb illegal export of fentanyl.

“The United States will suspend for one year, starting on November 10, 2025, implementation of the responsive actions taken pursuant to the Section 301 investigation on China’s Targeting the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance,” the fact sheet read.

The development marks a major de-escalation in global trader relations and is a significant positive for global markets. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.7% last week, while iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), which tracks Chinese stocks listed in the U.S., was down 1.5%.

The Stocktwits sentiment for the tickers was ‘bearish’ and ‘neutral,’ respectively, as of early Monday.

