Arthur Hayes said a couple of tokens "shall pump and then usher in the end of the AI bubble."

Hayes said his position in the four cryptocurrencies was "small to medium."

The picks marked a return to Zcash and NEAR, which Hayes had called crypto's "holy trinity" earlier in the year.

All four tokens rose as the crypto market rebounded, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits turning bullish for Ethereum and Zcash.

Zcash (ZEC), Ethereum (ETH) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) were back in the spotlight on Monday after Arthur Hayes named them among crypto's "Four Horsemen", after selling his "Holy Trinity" bag in June. However, this time, a new token has made the cut: Venice Token (VVV).

Hayes addressed the lineup on X, saying they "shall pump and then usher in the end of the AI bubble,". He set targets for Ethereum at $2,800, $1,800 for ZEC, $6 for NEAR, and $40 for VVV, adding that he was not betting heavily on the call.

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

From ‘Holy Trinity’ To ‘Four Horsemen’

This wasn't the first time Hayes was bullish on ZEC and NEAR. In May, he had called them crypto's "holy trinity" alongside Hyperliquid (HYPE), and described ZEC as his "biggest non-Bitcoin (BTC) position." That conviction, however, didn't last long, and within weeks, he sold all three, exiting HYPE above $72 and dumping his entire ZEC holding after the Orchard pool exploit.

"I had to dump our entire $ZEC bag," he said at the time.

The new list dropped HYPE and added ETH and VVV, the token of privacy-focused AI platform Venice.ai. In October, Hayes dumped his family office's entire directional trading book and took profits from Ethereum, Ethena (ENA), and Uniswap (UNI).

However, he has not announced selling his Bitcoin (BTC), projecting a $1 million for the asset when the AI bubble bursts.

All Four Tokens Rebound

All four tokens rose over the past 24 hours, as the total crypto market value climbed 1.8% to $2.29 trillion. Ethereum's price rose over 1% to roughly $1,834 and would need to climb about 53% to reach Hayes' target.

Zcash's price was up over 4%, trading around $918 and would need to rise roughly 96%.

Likewise, NEAR's price rose over 2% to $3.24, about 85% short of Hayes' target of $6. VVV's price gained over 6% to $21.36 and would need to rise about 87% to reach $40.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH and ZEC moved to the 'bullish' zone from the 'neutral' zone. Around NEAR, retail sentiment stayed in the 'bearish' zone, while retail sentiment around VVV stayed in the 'bullish' zone over the past day.

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