US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (X) fell over 1.6% in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company’s first-quarter guidance came in below Wall Street expectations.

U.S. Steel expects a loss per share between $0.49 and $0.53, while the consensus estimate was for a loss of $0.33 per share.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance stood at $125 million, in line with its prior outlook.

Explaining the reasoning behind the guidance, U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said that demand in Europe is still subdued even as pricing has improved slightly.

He also highlighted that the tubular segment is still facing pressure due to a weak pricing environment, even though the company remains optimistic about a rebound.

Burritt also praised the Trump administration’s tariff policies. “We applaud President Trump's leadership and advocacy for the American steel industry in his recent tariff announcements. We continue to assess the benefit we expect from these tariff policies,” he said.

The Trump administration raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in the U.S. to a flat 25% from 10% earlier.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley noted that companies like US Steel stand to benefit from this policy.

“In steel, we expect higher domestic prices, however, low capacity utilization rates and growing steelmaking capacity could keep a lid on price gains,” the brokerage said.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the U.S. Steel stock hit a nadir on Thursday, hovering in the ‘extremely bearish’ (0/100) territory at the time of writing.

X retail sentiment.jpg X sentiment and message volume March 21, 2025, as of 1 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for U.S. Steel is $40.94, which is lower than the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Of the 10 brokerage calls, six either have a ‘Buy’ or a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation, while four have a ‘Hold’ rating.

US Steel’s stock has gained nearly 21% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

